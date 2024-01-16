110-year-old man undergoes hip replacement surgery in Gorakhpur

Live
Gorakhpur: A 110-year-old man has undergone a successful hip replacement surgery in a hospital in Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur district.
Mohd Adil, hailing from Bihar's Siwan district, suffered a fracture in right hip bone after he slipped and needed a surgery. However, due to age, many doctors were hesitant to perform the surgery.
On recommendations of a doctor in Siwan, he was shifted to Shahi Global Hospital of Gorakhpur. After some examinations and treatments, a successful hip replacement surgery was performed on him under the supervision of orthopaedic specialist Manmohan Baranwal, surgeon Shiv Shankar Shahi, and anaesthesiologist Bhupendra Pratap Singh.
The patient is now in good health and is recovering, said Baranwal.
Shiv Shankar Shahi said, "With the advancement of medical science, any surgery is no longer hindered by factors like weather or age."