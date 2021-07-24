12 Central varsities get Vice-Chancellors

New Delhi: President Ram Nath Kovind has approved the appointment of Vice Chancellors for 12 Central Universities, including that of Hyderabad Central University, according to Ministry of Education (MoE) officials. The President is the Visitor to Central Universities.



With this, 12 of the 22 Vice Chancellor posts have been filled. These universities had vacant VC positions from a long time and a decision was made considering all the guidelines mentioned by the University Grants Commission.

The Vice Chancellors are:

♥ Central University of Hyderabad: Basuthkar J Rao

♥ Central University of Haryana: Tankeshwar Kumar

♥ Central University of Himachal Pradesh: Sat Prakash Bansal

♥ Central University of Jammu: Sanjeev Jain

♥ Central University of Jharkhand: Kshiti Bhushan Das

♥ Central University of Karnataka: Battu Satyanarayana

♥ Central University of Tamil Nadu: Muthukalingan Krishnan

♥ Central University of South Bihar: Kameshwar Nath Singh

♥ North-Eastern Hill University: Prabha Shankar Shukla

♥ Guru Ghasidas: Alok Kumar Chakrawal

♥ Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU): Syed Ainul Hasan

♥ Manipur University: N Lokender Singh

A total of 10 central universities, including JNU and DU, have vacant Vice Chancellor positions.