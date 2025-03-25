120 officials dismissed in 5 years: CM

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government has dismissed 120 employees and given compulsory retirement to 39 officials over the past five years for indulging in corruption, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi informed the Assembly on Monday.

In a written reply to a query from BJD legislator Dhruba Charan Sahoo, the Chief Minister said, “In all, 120 government employees have been dismissed, while another 39 officials were forced to take compulsory retirement for indulging in corruption and acquiring disproportionate assets between 2020 and 2024.” The government has also seized assets worth Rs 59.47 crore from these public servants, he added.

Giving a year-wise breakdown, Majhi said 31 government officials were dismissed in 2023; 30 in 2024; 27 in 2020 and 16 each in 2021 and 2022.

He said 23 officials were given premature retirement in 2021, 13 in 2022 and three each in 2020, 2023 and 2024.

Majhi also informed the Assembly that 47 persons died due to drowning in sea at different beaches of Odisha, including Puri, in the last five years. Majhi said this in a written reply to a question of BJP legislator Om Prakash Mishra.

For the safety of tourists, regular patrolling is being conducted on various sea beaches of the State. Deep and vulnerable places along the coast have been identified and awareness is being created to appeal to people not to take bath at such beaches, Majhi said.

Besides, fire service personnel and home guards along with necessary equipment have been deployed as lifeguards for quick rescue of people while drowning, he added.