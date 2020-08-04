1.25 lakh ‘Raghupati laddoos’ to be distributed on Ram temple 'bhoomi pujan' 

Patna: Patna's Mahavir Mandir Trust will distribute over 1.25 lakh 'Raghupati Laddoos' on the occasion of 'bhoomi pujan' of the Ram temple in Ayodhya on August 5.

Out of over 1.25 lakh laddoos, 51,000 laddoos will be handed over to Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust on the occasion of foundation laying ceremony of the temple.

Speaking to ANI, Mahavir Mandir trustee Acharya Kishore Kunal said: "On the occasion of 'bhoomi pujan' in Ayodhya, 1,25,000 laddoos will be distributed under the name of 'Raghupati Laddoo'. 51,000 laddoos will be handed over to Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust."

"The remaining laddoos will be sent to the temples in Janaki's birthplace at Sitamarhi in Bihar and around 25 pilgrimage places where it is believed that Lord Ram's padchinhas (footprints) lie.