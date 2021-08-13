128 Mizoram children tested positive for coronavirus

New Delhi/Aizawl/Canberra: At least 576 more people, including 128 children, tested positive for Covid-19 in Mizoram, taking the tally in the state to 46,896, a health department official said on Thursday. Two more fatalities due to the infection in the last 24 hours raised the death toll to 173, he said. Of the fresh cases, 323 were reported from Aizawl district, 71 from Kolasib, 57 from Champhai, 38 from Lunglei, 35 from Lawngtlai. The single-day positivity rate was at 9.30 per cent as the new cases were detected from 6,192 sample tests. At least 128 children and eight Border Security Force personnel are among the newly infected people, he said.

As many as 499 children have tested positive for Covid-19 during the first ten days of August in Bengaluru, creating a worrisome situation for parents.

According to a health bulletin, about 88 children between the age group of 0 to 9 years and 305 children between the age of 10 to 19 years have tested positive for the coronavirus.

Out of 499 cases, 263 were reported in last five days. Among these, 88 are between 0 to 9 years and 175 are between 10 and 19 years old.

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, who is on a visit to Mangaluru to review the Covid situation, on Thursday announced that 50 per cent of ICU beds in the state hospitals will be converted into paediatric ICU beds.

Asked about the preparation for the third wave of Covid which is expected to hit the children, he said that the state government is already taking precautionary measures.

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said that 25,000 people lost their lives in the second wave of Coronavirus. He added that it is a matter of investigation how many of these lives were lost to to lack of oxygen. Sisodia also admited that deaths due to lack of oxygen happened in Delhi.

India logged 41,195 new infections taking the total tally of cases to 3,20,77,706, while the active cases increased to 3,87,987, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Thursday. The death toll climbed to 4,29,669 with 490 fresh fatalities. The active cases increased after registering a decrease for five consecutive days.

Kerala reported 23,500 fresh Covid-19 cases pushing the total infection caseload to 36,10,193, with the number of people succumbing to the virus rising to 18,120 with 116 more deaths. As many as 19,411 people have been cured of the infection since Tuesday, taking the total recoveries to 34,15,595 and the number of active cases in the state to 1,75,957. Twenty people, who attended a temple festival on August 2, have tested positive for Covid-19 at Varadhammal Garden Street near Kilpauk in Chennai.

Australia's capital Canberra was ordered into a seven-day lockdown Thursday, after a single Covid-19 case was detected in the city that has largely avoided virus restrictions. About 400,000 people in the nation's political hub will be under stay-at-home orders from 5:00 pm local time, joining millions more already under lockdown in Australia's southeast.