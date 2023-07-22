13 cases of signalling failure in 5 yrs: Vaishnaw

New Delhi: There have been 13 instances of signalling failure in the Railways in the past five years but no incident due to defects in the interlocking signal system, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said on Friday in written responses to queries of MPs in Parliament.

The minister responded to a barrage of queries from Rajya Sabha members related to the June 2 triple-train accident in Balasore, in which 293 passengers lost their lives and 176 sustained grievous injuries.

In his written responses, Vaishnaw said the rear-collision was due to lapses in the signalling-circuit alteration carried out in the past and during the execution of the signalling work related to replacement of electric lifting barrier for a level-crossing gate.

''These lapses resulted in wrong signalling to the Train No. 12841 wherein the Up Home Signal indicated Green aspect for run-through movement on the Up main line of the station, but the crossover connecting the Up main line to the Up loop line (crossover 17 A/B) was set to the Up loop line; the wrong signalling resulted in the Train No. 12841 traversing on the Up loop line, and eventual rear-collision with the goods train (No. N/DDIP) standing there,'' he said.

In response to a question, the minister said, ''In last 5 years, there have been no incidences due to defects in the interlocking signal system...No expert has pointed out any loopholes or deficiencies in interlocking signalling system of Railways.''

In reply to a separate query, he said, ''In the last five years, the total numbers of signalling failures leading to incidences are 13.'' He informed the House that the remains of 41 persons killed in the Balasore accident are yet to be identified. He said the mortal remains of unidentified passengers have been retained in medically prescribed ways at AIIMS, Bhubaneswar. DNA samples have been taken for analysis at CFSL, New Delhi.

''DNA analysis reports are maintained which can be matched with DNA of claimants as and when they arrive. Action to pay last respects to deceased passengers is being taken as per law and in consultation with medical professionals and law enforcement agencies (GRP and CBI),'' he said.