13 Regional Languages Would Be Used For The SSC MTS And CHSLE Exams

The decision to provide the Staff Selection Commission Multitasking (non-technical Staff) Exam (SSC MTS) and CHSLE Exam in 13 regional languages in addition to Hindi and English was authorised by the department of people and training (DoPT) on Tuesday. The question paper will also be given in the 13 regional languages of Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Marathi, Malayalam, Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Odia, Urdu, Punjabi, Manipuri, and Konkani.

According to the ministry of personnel, public grievances, and pensions, there have been repeated requests from various states to hold SSC exams in languages other than English and Hindi. In addition to other matters, the administration created an expert group to look at this element as well. The decision will increase the likelihood of candidates being selected by causing lakhs of applicants to participate in the exam in their native tongue or regional language.

Dr. Jitendra Singh, the union minister of state for personnel, public grievances, and pensions, referred to the choice as historic and noted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had suggested it in order to boost local youth involvement and promote regional languages.

Additionally, according to MoS Singh, the ministry is working to eventually include all of the tongues that are listed in the Constitution's Eighth Schedule. He further asserted that this will satiate long-standing demands of candidates from many states, particularly from south India, for the exams that were previously conducted in English and Hindi.

Meanwhile, in order to fill non-ministerial and ungazetted General Group-C Central Service positions in various departments, ministries, and offices of the Government of India, including Peon, Gardner, Daftary, Jamadar, Junior Gestetner Operator, Chowkidar, and Safaiwala, among others, the SSC conducts the SSC MTS exam, a non-technical test.