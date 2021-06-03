1.34 lakh Covid cases, 2,887 deaths in India in 24 hrs

New Delhi, June 3: India on Thursday again witnessed a slight increase in Covid numbers with 1,34,154 new infections reported in 24 hours and 2,887 more people succumbed to the pandemic, the Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry said.

On June 1, India reported 1,27,510 cases lowest since April 8. On April 8, India had recorded 1,31,968 cases while on April 7, the country witnessed 1,26,789 fresh cases.

Most Metro cities are still fighting the second wave, though Mumbai and Delhi have arrested the surge.

India's overall tally of Covid-19 cases now stands at 2,84,41,986 with 17,13,413 active cases and 3,37,989 deaths so far.

According to the Health Ministry, a total of 2,11,499 people have been discharged in the last 24 hours, taking the total discharge to 2,63,90,584 Covid cases till date.

The Health Ministry said that a total of 22,10,43,693 people have been vaccinated so far in the country, including 24,26,265 who were administered vaccines in the last 24 hours.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research, 35,37,82,648 samples have been tested up to June 2 for Covid-19. Of these 21,59,873 samples were tested on Wednesday.

In the last three weeks, India has recorded over 80,000 deaths. On May 24, India crossed a grim milestone of three-lakh deaths due to the coronavirus infections, thus becoming world's third country after the US and Brazil to cross three-lakh deaths.

India registered record fatalities due to Covid on May 21 with 4,529 deaths -- the highest from Covid infection in any country in a day since the coronavirus outbreak was reported in China's Wuhan in December 2019. It surpassed 4,468 deaths in the US on January 12, and earlier 4,211 in Brazil on April 6.

After battling a brutal second wave for weeks, fresh Covid cases came down below the three lakh-mark for the first time on May 17 after touching record high of 4,14,188 on May 7.