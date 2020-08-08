13.78 lakh patients recovered from Corona

New Delhi : Registering over 60,000 cases in 24 hours for the first time, India''s COVID-19 tally galloped past 20 lakh on Friday, while the number of recoveries surged to 13.78 lakh, according to Union Health Ministry data.

The COVID-19 tally had crossed 19 lakh just two days back. It took 110 days for COVID-19 cases in the country to reach one lakh and 59 days more to cross the 10-lakh mark. Thereafter it took just 21 days more to go past 20 lakh. This was the ninth day in a row that the COVID-19 tally increased by more than 50,000.

According to the health ministry data updated at 8 am, 62,538 cases were added in a day taking the total coronavirus caseload to 20,27,074.

The death-toll climbed to 41,585 with 886 people succumbing to the infection in 24 hours, the data showed.

At the same time, the number of patients who recuperated from the disease surged to 13,78,105 on Friday taking the recovery rate to 67.98 per cent. There are 6,07,384 active coronavirus cases in the country presently.