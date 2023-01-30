14 dengue cases in Delhi in January

New Delhi: Delhi reported 14 dengue cases in January, according to a civic report released on Monday.

In 2022, the national capital had logged a total of 4,469 dengue cases. Till December 31, the official tally of death due to dengue had stood at nine last year. In 2021, Delhi had recorded 9,613 cases, the highest since 2015. It also had reported 23 deaths -- the highest since 2016. Cases of vector-borne diseases such as dengue and malaria are usually reported between July and November, sometimes stretching till mid-December. This year, 14 cases have been reported till January 28, according to the report.

Twenty-three dengue cases were recorded in January last year. In 2022, the city had logged 16 cases in February, 22 in March, 20 in April, 30 in May, 32 in June, 26 in July, and 75 in August, according to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) report.

The number of cases had surged manifold after August. The highest count was in November (1,420) followed by October (1,238), while 874 cases were recorded in December. In 2015, Delhi had witnessed a massive dengue outbreak, with the number of cases crossing 10,600 in October, the worst since 1996.