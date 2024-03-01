Live
Just In
15-Year-Old Teen Raped In Haryana For 20 Days
A heartwrenching incident has came into light in Haryana's Jind district as a 15-year-old teen was allegedly kidnapped and raped for 20 days by three men. The police said that the minor was rescued and the accused are arrested.
The case came into light 20 days ago when her father lodged the FIR after she got missing. Meanwhile the girl informed the police after getting rescued that after she was abducted, the three accused raped her.
Following the registration of an abduction complaint against unidentified individuals, the three men's identities surfaced. According to the authorities, two of the accused are from the hamlet where the deceased lived, and the third one lives in Uttar Pradesh.
According to Police, the accused have been charged under the POCSO Act and other sections of the Indian Penal Code, which include rape and kidnapping.