16 kids suffer electric burn injuries

Kota : Sixteen children and two others participating in 'Shiv Barat' on the occasion of Mahashivratri here sustained burn injuries after getting...

Kota : Sixteen children and two others participating in 'Shiv Barat' on the occasion of Mahashivratri here sustained burn injuries after getting electrocuted on Friday noon, officials said. The children, aged 10-16 years, were electrocuted from a high-tension power line passing overhead in the Sakatpura area under the Kunhari police station, they said.

A boy holding the iron rod that came in contact with the power line received 100 per cent burn injuries, while four others sustained around 40-50 per cent burn injuries, officials said. All of them were referred to SMS Hospital in Jaipur after being initially treated at Kota's MBS Hospital. Eleven other boys and a man and a woman also sustained injuries and were under treatment in MBS Hospital, they said.

