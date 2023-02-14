167 Vehicles In Kerala Were Fined For Having An Improper First Aid Box

The Motor Vehicles Department's special drive to make school buses safe for pupils revealed on Monday that 167 drivers did not have a first aid kit in the car. For the offence, the police issued a challan for Rs 83,500. In addition, 78 challans were issued for compromising on air pollution, noise management, and road safety.



A total of Rs 2,39,750 worth of challans were issued by the department on the first day of the "Safe School Bus" campaign. After discovering several vehicles carrying schoolchildren to be inadequately maintained, the MVD started the drive. Additionally, it was discovered that the automobiles had been in car accidents.

The majority of the officers' inspections focused on the vehicles' mechanical state. Additionally, they looked to see if the vehicles had speed limiters, emergency doors, first aid kits, and fire extinguishers. No one was discovered to be in an inebriated state, despite the authorities using breathalysers to determine if the drivers of these automobiles were drinking. The campaign will run through February 17.