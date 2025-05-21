17 school children injured as pickup van plunges into pond in Jharkhand’s Hazaribagh

Hazaribagh: At least 17 school children sustained injuries after a pickup van transporting them plunged into a pond in Jharkhand's Hazaribagh district on Wednesday afternoon, officials said.

According to local sources, the van was returning to the children’s village after school when the accident occurred near Khutra village in the Ichak police station area.

The vehicle, reportedly speeding, lost control while negotiating a sharp turn and veered off the narrow road, falling into a pond approximately 15 feet deep.

Upon hearing the crash, area residents rushed to the scene and began rescue efforts.

The police and district administration arrived shortly after being alerted.

Working together, the locals and officials managed to pull the children and the driver out of the submerged vehicle.

A crane was later used to retrieve the van from the pond.

Fortunately, the van did not sink into the deeper section of the pond, which could have led to a far more tragic outcome.

All injured children were initially taken to a nearby hospital by ambulance. While most were discharged after receiving first aid, four children with serious injuries were referred to Sheikh Bhikhari Memorial Medical College and Hospital in Hazaribagh for advanced treatment. Their condition is reported to be critical.

Family members of the injured children rushed to the site upon receiving news of the accident.

Several locals and relatives have alleged that the driver was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the incident. They also criticised the lack of safety infrastructure, particularly the absence of a guard wall along the narrow and accident-prone stretch of road.

Ichak police station in-charge, Santosh Kumar, said that a medical examination of the driver is underway. Authorities are also verifying the vehicle’s documents and the driver’s license. "If the driver is found to be intoxicated, strict legal action will be taken," he said.



