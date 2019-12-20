Trending :
18 Delhi metro stations reopened, 2 still shut

New Delhi : Delhi Metro has opened the entry and exit gates of 18 of the 20 stations that were shut down since Thursday morning as a precautionary measure in view of the anti-CAA protests raging in different parts of the national capital.

The stations where entry and exit gates have been opened are Rajiv Chowk, Vishwavidyalaya, Patel Chowk, Central Secretariat, Udyog Bhawan and Lok Kalyan Marg, the Delhi Metro said in a tweet.

Subsequently, it announced that all entry and exit gates of Chandni Chowk, Barakhamba, Mandi House, Pragati Maidan, Lal Quila, Jama Masjid, Delhi Gate, ITO, Janpath, Khan Market, Vasant Vihar and Munirka are open.

The Metro stations still shut are Jamia Millia Islamia, and Jasola Vihar Shaheen Bagh. In all, Delhi Metro had shut down services in 20 metro stations over the course of the day with both entry and exit closed and trains not stopping at these stations. However, interchange facility at the Rajiv Chowk, Mandi House and Central Secretariat stations was allowed.

