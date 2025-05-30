Live
19 Covid patients hospitalised: CM Rekha Gupta
‘Government is on alert and hospitals ready, people need to remain cautious’
New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Thursday revealed that 19 Covid-19 patients were currently hospitalised in the national capital but emphasised that there was no cause for worry.
“Nineteen patients are admitted to hospitals, and the remaining are receiving treatment at their homes. But COVID-19 has not reached the point where people need to worry. The government is ready for every situation,” Gupta said, as quoted by PTI.
She added that the government was on alert and hospitals were ready. The CM also pointed out that people needed to remain cautious.
Last week, the Delhi government issued an advisory to hospitals, asking them to ensure availability of beds, medicines and oxygen.
Delhi had 104 active COVID-19 cases till Monday, according to official data. Health officials told PTI that 24 patients had recovered in the past week.
Meanwhile, Mumbai has been recording an average of 11 new Covid-19 cases daily, according to an HT report. On May 28, Mumbai logged 36 new cases marking a surge in the number of infections.