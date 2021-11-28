2 Accused Arrested For Raping And Murdering 20-year-old Woman In Mumbai

Vinoba Bhave Police nabbed the two accused involved in the alleged rape and murder of a 20-year-old female in Mumbai's Kurla on Saturday. The victim's body was found on the thirteenth floor of an empty building in the HDIL site.



According to Mumbai cops, the victim's body was discovered on the thirteenth level of an empty HDIL building. Both suspects are being interrogated. The victim was acquainted with both of them. Special teams have also been formed to determine the victim's identification, and CCTV material is being examined. The post-mortem report reveals that she was sexually molested. She was also suffering from severe head trauma.

The investigation explained that an 18-year-old teenager went to the place for making a video in the building with two of his friends when they discovered the body. The boy immediately dialed 911 and alerted the authorities of the body. The police officials explained that the body was taken into custody by Vinoba Bhave Police Station and is now being transported for a post-mortem, according to the police. The young lady had suffered terrible head injuries. Her body had begun to decompose as well

As per the initial medical assessment, the girl was sexually molested. As a result, a complaint has been filed under the Indian Penal Code's Sections 376 taking place for rape charges and holds section 302 for murder.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra BJP vice president Chitra Kishore Wagh remarked in response to the event that Mumbai, formerly recognized for the safety of women, is now on the path of jungle raj. The law and order situation here appears to have deteriorated in the same way that Mumbai's potholes have.