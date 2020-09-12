2 Army officers killed in Rajasthan accident

Jaipur: Two Indian Army officers were killed when the official vehicle they were travelling in met with an accident on the Bikaner-Jaipur highway early Saturday, confirmed Army officials.

"Col Manish Singh Chauhan and Major Neeraj Sharma travelling in the vehicle suffered fatal injuries in the accident. The others injured have been evacuated to hospital," Col Sombit Ghosh, PRO Defence Rajasthan, said while informing about the 6 a.m. accident.

Army officials said that the Army vehicle overturned on the highway after a tyre burst near Jodhesar village in Bikaner district.

The victims were taken to the PBM government hospital where doctors declared both the officers brought dead, said Arun Kumar, SHO of Seruna Police Station.