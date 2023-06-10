Live
2 arrested at Delhi airport with gold worth over Rs 62 lakhs
New Delhi: Customs officials at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) here have arrested two passengers for allegedly smuggling gold worth Rs 62,82,379, officials said.
The two individuals were apprehended based on APIS profiling at Terminal 3.
"Both were found to be involved in a meticulously designed plan to smuggle foreign-origin gold into India using the domestic leg of a foreign-origin aircraft," the officials said.
Detailed examination of baggage and a personal search of both passengers led to the discovery of 1,200 grams of gold.
The gold was confiscated under Section 110 of the Customs Act.
The suspects were arrested in accordance with Section 104 of the Customs Act.
