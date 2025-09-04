2 cops, builders booked for property seizure

Two policemen, including a SHO, along with several others have been booked for allegedly seizing a woman’s property, stealing valuables and assaulting her family members, officials said on Wednesday.

A case was registered at Chakeri police station against SHO Santosh Shukla, Sanigawan police outpost in-charge Ankit Khatana, two builders -- Yogi and Dharmendra Yadav, and about 40 unidentified persons under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) related to dacoity, rioting, assault, vandalism, theft and criminal trespass, Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Satyajit Gupta said.

The action followed a High Court directive on a complaint by Sangeeta Jaiswal, a resident of Chandranagar in Lal Bangla, who alleged that Shukla and his team forcibly handed over her disputed property to rivals Sujeel and Abhishek Vashney on March 29, despite the matter being under trial in the High Court and the Fast Track Court (Senior Division).

Jaiswal alleged that around 30-40 men, accompanied by police personnel, broke the gate and boundary walls of her plot, assaulted her relatives, looted jewellery worth nearly Rs 6 lakh and carried away goods valued at around Rs 1.5 crore in trucks. Phones and a laptop were also snatched, she said.

“When we resisted, they beat us badly and even manipulated our medical reports. Instead of taking our complaint, they booked us for breach of peace,” she alleged, claiming CCTV footage captured the incident.

The DCP said that based on the woman’s complaint, an FIR has been lodged and further investigation is underway.