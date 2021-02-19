2 cops killed in Srinagar terror attack

Srinagar: Two policemen injured on Friday in a militant hit and run attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar city have succumbed to their injuries, officials said.

Police said militants fired at a police party in the Baghat Chowk area.

The injured policemen were shifted to hospital where both of them succumbed to their injuries. The area has been cordoned off for searches.

"Two policemen injured in this attack have succumbed to their injuries. They were unarmed when the attack was carried out," a senior police official said.

The militant attack took place a day after the 24-member diplomatic delegation concluded its two-day visit to the union territory.

In two separate gunfights earlier, three unidentified terrorists were killed in an encounter in south Kashmir's Shopian district, while in central Kashmir's Budgam district, a policeman was killed and a second injured, officials said.