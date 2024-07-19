2 dead in UP train accident

Gonda: Two passengers were killed and 34 injured when eight coaches of the Chandigarh-Dibrugarh Express derailed near Gonda in Uttar Pradesh on Thursday.

Ambulances and medical teams were rushed to the spot between Motiganj and Jhilahi railway stations, about 150 km from Lucknow, as news of the derailment came in. The loco pilot heard the “sound of a blast” before the derailment, an official told reporters.

