2 more cheetah cubs die at Kuno Park

Bhopal: In a setback for the country's ambitious cheetah population revival programme, two more India-born cheetah cubs have died at the Kuno National Park (KNP) in Madhya Pradesh, a forest official said on Thursday. With this, the number of cheetah cubs that have died at the KNP rose to three, while three of the 20 adult cheetahs translocated from South Africa and Namibia have also died at the park.



A cub's death had been reported in the park on May 23. The two other cubs also died on the same day, on Tuesday afternoon, but their deaths were reported only on Thursday. The official did not disclose the reason behind not informing about the deaths of these two cubs on the same day. The KNP houses cheetahs translocated from Namibia and South Africa as part of an ambitious project to revive their population in India after the species became extinct in the country seven decades ago.

As per an official release, after the death of a cheetah cub on May 23, the forest department's monitoring team kept an eye on the movements of female cheetah Jwala and her remaining three cubs. Jwala, earlier known as Siyaya, gave birth to four cubs in the last week of March after being translocated from Namibia in September last year. The monitoring team found on May 23 that the condition of her remaining three cubs was not good and decided to rescue them for treatment.