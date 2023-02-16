20-fold increase in seizures in Tripura, Nagaland, Meghalaya: Election Commission

New Delhi: The Election Commission on Thursday said that seizures of over Rs 147 crore have been recorded so far in Tripura, Meghalaya and Nagaland, marking a 20 times increase as compared to the Assembly Elections in 2018.

"Due to the coordinated efforts of enforcement agencies, extensive monitoring, marking of expenditure sensitive constituencies and adequate deployment of field teams, the three states witnessed seizures of Rs 147.84 crore after the announcement of elections which surpasses the seizures made in the entire duration of enforcement of the model code of conduct in the 2018 Assembly Elections, which was all of Rs 7.24 crore," the EC said.

"In an operation, 3.53 kg of heroin valued at Rs 10.58 crore was seized by police in Dhalai district of Tripura. The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence also seized 2.44 kg of heroin in East Khasi Hills district in Meghalaya and 2.27 kg in Chumoukedima district in Nagaland.

"In Tripura, seeing the sensitivity of drugs and illegal ganja cultivation, a special team consisting of district police personnel, forest officials, BSF, anti-narcotics and other agencies was formed in Sepahijhala and West Tripura districts," the EC said.

Drugs valued at crores of rupees have been destroyed in Tripura.

During its visit to Tripura, Meghalaya and Nagaland in January, the Election Commission had reviewed the preparations along with the Central and state enforcement agencies.

While announcing the poll schedule, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar stressed increased vigilance and zero tolerance on distribution of inducements during the electoral process.