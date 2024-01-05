2024 polls: BJP may replace half of its MPs

New Delhi : The Bharatiya Janata Party unveiled its Lok Sabha (election preparedness centred on Hindutva welfarism, delivering upon PM Narendra Damodardas Modi's 'guarantees' and the fulfilment of the ideal of 'Ram Rajya' with the inauguration of the Ram temple on January 22, according to

In the weeks ahead, Sangh Parivar cadres will fan nationwide, urging people to celebrate the event. The Centre is working on expanding the ambit of some of the schemes such as Ayushman Bharat health insurance.

The party is also considering replacing at least half of its sitting Lok Sabha Members of Parliament, as it did in 2019. The central leadership has instructed its new chief ministers in the Hindi heartland states to implement the guarantees for women, youth, and farmers within 75 days or before the Election Commission's Model Code of Conduct kicks in by the second week of March.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah exhorted party office bearers to increase the BJP's nationwide vote share by at least 10 per cent from the 37.7 per cent it secured five years ago and ensure above 50 per cent vote share in the states where it came close to that benchmark, but couldn't cross it.

The BJP secured more than 50 per cent of votes in 11 states, including Gujarat, Haryana, Jharkhand, Delhi, Karnataka, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, and Goa and over 49 per cent in Uttar Pradesh and Tripura in 2019.

The party leadership has yet to put a number on its Lok Sabha ambitions but wants to surpass its 2019 tally of 303, equalling Indira Gandhi's 1971 Garibi Hatao triumph of 352 seats and 44 per cent vote share even if it does not have the nationwide footprint to match Rajiv Gandhi's 1984 record of 414 seats. In 2014, the BJP slogan was 'Abki baar Modi sarkar'.