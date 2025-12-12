21 Assam workers killed as truck plunges into gorge in Arunachal

Guwahati: In a terrible mishap, 21 labourers were killed after their truck skidded off a narrow mountain road and fell into a deep gorge in Arunachal Pradesh’s Anjaw district on Thursday.

One of the workers escaped miraculously. According to Anjaw SP Anurag Dwivedi, a group of 22 labourers had left Assam’s Tinsukia district on December 7 for Chaglagam, where they were engaged in construction work.

As they did not reach the construction site by December 10, their associates raised an alarm at Hayuliang police station.

“Hayuliang police then activated local sources to trace the missing workers. During the search, officers were alerted by a Border Roads Task Force (BRTF) camp that an injured man had reached the camp claiming his truck had crashed with 21 others on board.