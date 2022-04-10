21-Year-Old Indian Student Shot And Killed In Toronto, Canada

Toronto police confirmed about the 21-year-old Indian student died after getting shot multiple times at the entrance of a subway station in Toronto, Canada, while on his way to work. The victim, identified as Kartik Vasudev, was shot on April 8 near the Glen Road entrance to the Sherbourne TTC station in St James Town.

Vasudev was treated by an off-duty paramedic and brought to a local hospital, where he died during treatment. The Toronto Police Service's homicide squad has launched an investigation as a result of this.

According to sources, the police would like to speak with any witnesses from the scene of the incident, as well as any businesses or drivers who have video footage.

The Consulate General of India wrote and explained on Twitter on April 8 that they were shocked and saddened by the tragic death of Indian student Kartik Vasudev in a gunshot incident in Toronto yesterday. Furthermore, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar expressed his sadness over the situation on Twitter.

Grieved by this tragic incident. Deepest condolences to the family. https://t.co/guG7xMwEMt — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) April 8, 2022

In January of this year, he landed in Canada. Vasudev was a student at Seneca College and on his way to work when he was shot dead at the subway entrance, according to his brother, who spoke to the CP24 television channel.

Vasudev was enrolled in Seneca College's marketing management degree, according to a statement made after his death.

They also included Vasudev's family, friends, and classmates in their prayers. According to the news channel, the suspect in the shooting was a Black male with a medium build who stood roughly five-foot-six to five-foot-seven inches tall.

Meanwhile, in the year 2020, a total of 11,439 Indians perished in foreign nations.