214 fresh Covid-19 cases registered in India

New Delhi: India on Saturday recorded 214 fresh coronavirus infections, while the number of active cases increased marginally to 2,509, according to Union health ministry data. With this, the total number of Covid-19 cases has climbed to 4.46 crore (4,46,79,761).

The death toll increased to 5,30,718 with four deaths -- two reconciled by Kerala, and one each reported from Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh -- in the last 24 hours, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 0.11 per cent. The weekly positivity rate stood at 0.12 per cent, according to the health ministry website. The active cases comprise 0.01 per cent of the total infections, while the national Covid-19 recovery rate has increased to 98.80 per cent, the ministry said.

An increase of six cases has been recorded in the active Covid-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.