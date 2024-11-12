220 high-tech divers, 700 boats to remain on high alert

Prayagraj : As part of its ongoing efforts to deal with emergencies during the Mahakumbh 2025, the Yogi government will deploy 220 highly skilled deep-sea divers from National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) to secure the Sangam waters.

The country’s top Water Police personnel from Goa, Kolkata, and Maharashtra will join the forces in Prayagraj this year to guard the devotees. For the first time, such a large number of high-tech divers will be stationed to ensure the safety of pilgrims and saints during the sacred bathing rituals.

Notably, to ensure safety of devotees at Mahakumbh 2025, the largest gathering in Sanatan Dharma, teams from the NDRF, SDRF, water police, PAC, and healthcare staff are working in unison. Under Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s directives, comprehensive security measures are being put in place for the millions of devotees arriving from across India and abroad.

According to Janardan Prasad Sahni, Water Police In-Charge at Kila Police Station, a total of 220 deep-sea divers—180 brought in from various regions and 39 already stationed locally—will remain on high alert to ensure round-the-clock water safety.