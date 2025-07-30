23 cops suspended after custodial death

Kota: Twenty-three police personnel, including the SHO, of a police station here were suspended, and a judicial inquiry ordered against them in connection with the death of a murder accused in custody, an officer said on Tuesday. Lokesh Suman, 26, of Barana village was arrested on Saturday allegedly for the murder of one Babulal Meena, whose body, bearing injury marks, was found on the Ramgarh Road last Tuesday.

Suman was kept in custody at Kishangarh Police Station, where, according to his family, they were not allowed to meet him. On Monday, Suman’s condition allegedly deteriorated in police custody. He was rushed to a hospital, where he died soon after.

He had been sent to five-day police custody by a court on Sunday.

Suman’s family has since alleged that he was beaten in the lock-up and his injuries caused his death. They alleged that police had detained Suman on July 22, the same day Meena’s body was found, but they showed his arrest on Saturday, keeping him in illegal captivity for four days. They received his body only after they were assured of monetary compensation and a job for their next of kin.

After the allegation of custodial torture, Baran Superintendent of Police ordered that the entire staff of Kishanganj Police Station, including the SHO, be sent to police lines and a judicial inquiry be conducted into the matter, Additional Superintendent of Police Rajesh said on Tuesday.

A family member also said they were told that Suman had confessed to his crime.