24 BJP MLAs From West Bengal Skipped Suvendu Adhikari's Meeting, Fueling Speculation Of Migration

On Monday, a group of 24 BJP MLAs, who are willing to return to Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress party, skipped Suvendu Adhikari's meeting with the Governor.

The BJP government is trying hard to stop the migration from Suvendu Adhikari's party to Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress.

Suvendu Adhikari is the leader of the opposition party in the West Bengal Assembly and their attempt seems to be massively failing. He met Governor Jagdeep Dhankar with a group of party MLAs on Monday evening where 24 MLA's out of 74 skipped the meeting. Since then, there has been speculation about the prospect of additional reverse migration of the party's decision. The purpose of the meeting was to inform the Governor of various inappropriate acts that had occurred in Bengal, as well as to discuss other vital issues. The incident also confirmed that not all MLAs were willing to support Suvendu Adhikari's leadership.

According to reports, several MLAs are furious and some have contacted the Trinamool Congress in the hope of following Mukul Roy.

Mukul Roy, the first senior Trinamool leader to defect to the BJP, returned to the Trinamool alongside his son Subhrangshu last week. Several other leaders are anticipated to follow suit, including Rajib Banerjee and Dipendu Biswas.

Mamata Banerjee, the Chief Minister of West Bengal, has stated that individuals who left the Trinamool along with Mukul for the BJP and wanted to return will be considered by her party. More than 30 MLAs have contacted her party so far. Before Mukul Roy, leaders such as Sonali Guha and Dipendu Biswas had publicly stated their desire to rejoin the party and asked the Chief Minister for forgiveness.

For the sake of joining Trinamool back, BJP workers sat on a dharna outside the Trinamool headquarters, expressing their desire to rejoin the party. The workers are shown holding placards and are heard apologizing and pleading with Mamata Banerjee to remove them. The video was captured from Birbhum, Bengal

Meanwhile, the BJP has maintained that everything is fine. Suvendu Adhikari, on the other hand, stated they will use the anti-defection law to prosecute people who return to the Trinamool. While Adhikari was asked about his father's defection from Trinamool to the BJP, he stated that he would only comment about the MLAs.