24 new cases take Agra coronavirus tally to 1,581

Agra: The last 24 hours saw a spurt in the coronavirus cases in the Agra region. A total of 24 new cases were reported taking the tally to 1,581.

According to the district health officials the number of active cases was 195 and the death toll has gone up to 96. So far, 1,291 persons have recovered from the disease.

Even the neighbouring districts of Agra have also recorded a hike in corona cases. Mainpuri reported 37, Etah five, Mathura 16, Ferozabad five, and Kasganj nine.

Two Agra Municipal Corporation employees tested positive on Thursday. The whole building complex was being sanitised and all employees screened, an official said.

More than 30 per cent cases are being reported from the 90 containment zones.

While the facility of the rapid antigen tests at over a dozen centres has been provided free by the state government, there were complaints of delay and in a few cases of charging a fee. The Yogi government has already outlined the policy for home isolation with a strict protocol.

The city will observe a 55-hour total lockdown from Friday night.

Meanwhile, sweet shop owners in the city have demanded permission to open their establishments before the Raksha Bandhan festival.

"If our shops remain closed during the weekend before the festival, customers will be deprived of the opportunity to buy sweets. Ghevar, in particular, is in big demand. Members of our association have been observing the guidelines strictly," said Shishir Bhagat, a member of the delegation that met the district officials on Wednesday.