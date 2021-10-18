26 killed in Kerala floods

Kottayam/New Delhi: At least 26 people have been killed in Kerala as heavy rain triggered landslides in Idukki and Kottayam districts. Lord Ayyappa devotees have been asked to avoid visiting Sabarimala Temple during the next 48 hours. The rescue ops are underway.

The National Disaster Rescue Force (NDRF) and defence forces have been pressed into rescue and relief operations. Of the 26 deaths, 13 were reported from Kottayam, nine from Idukki and four from Alappuzha district.

The Army, NDRF, police and the Fire Force along with the locals began rescue operations on Sunday morning at Koottickal in Kottayam district and Kokkayar in Idukki district, where over a dozen people have been reported missing due to landslides accompanied by heavy downpour. Search operations are underway for the missing persons in the debris.

Among the bodies recovered were those of three children, aged eight, seven and four, who were found holding on to each other, officials said.

Officials said rescue operators on Sunday morning recovered five more bodies from Koottickal. The bodies have not been identified yet.

The Madras Regiment from Pangode military station commenced the rescue operation at Kavali village, 4 km away from Koottickal.

The rescue team consisted of about 40 personnel.

Kottayam District Collector PK Jayasree said at around 4 pm on Sunday, "Presently, the situation is under control. If it rains heavily at night, it'll create problems... (Apart from the 13 deaths) No other missing persons reported."

Defence PRO said a Navy helicopter with relief materials was on its way from INS Garuda towards rain-affected areas in the state. Two Mi-17 helicopters are on standby at the Air Force Station in Shangumugham, ready for deployment in rescue efforts.

One column of Army personnel from DSC Centre in Kannur, with engineering and medical teams, arrived at Wayanad for rescue ops on Sunday, the Defence PRO said. An Engineering Task Force from Bengaluru arrived in Mundakayam and Koottickal.

So far, three columns have been deployed by the Army. During the operation, army personnel recovered a huge quantity of gold and other expensive accessories. These materials have been handed over to the civil administration.

NDRF director general S N Pradhan had said on Saturday that one team each will be deployed in Malappuram, Alappuzha, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Pathanamthitta, Palakkad, Kottayam, Kannur and Kollam while two teams will be stationed at Idukki.