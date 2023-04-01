Chandigarh: 28,362 jobs in first year.. Mann govt sets a new benchmark

Handing over appointment letters to 1320 Assistant Lineman of PSPCL, the Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said that the state government has set a new benchmark by giving government jobs to 28362 youth in the first year of its tenure.





Addressing the gathering during a function here at Tagore Bhawan, the Chief Minister said that this job brings a lot of responsibility for the selected candidates as they have to serve the society with missionary zeal. He said that they have been selected completely on the basis of merit and have done a lot of hard work to get this post. Bhagwant Mann welcomed the youth to the family of Punjab government and expressed hope that they will discharge their duty with honesty and sincerity.





The Chief Minister said that there is no short cut for success and only hard work can fulfill all the dreams of a common man. However, he said that this is not the final destination as a lot of more is yet to come in their lives. Bhagwant Mann said that the newly selected candidates should continue their hard work and success will come to them in one form or another.





The Chief Minister also asked the candidates to avoid the company of people with negative thoughts as they hamper the progress of the state. He said that people had brought a paradigm shift in the politics of the state by forming the AAP government in the state. Bhagwant Mann said that those who were living in palatial houses during their heydays of power were ousted from the political scene of the state.





The Chief Minister said that as Power is the catalyst of growth in any state so PSPCL is the backbone of Punjab. He said that being an agrarian state meeting the power supply is a big challenge for any government. Bhagwant Mann said that it is a matter of great pride and satisfaction that due to strenuous efforts of the government, the days of long cuts have ended in the state as Punjab is heading towards becoming power surplus.











