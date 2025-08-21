3 arrested in Rs 50-lakh jewellery robbery case

Meerut: Meerut police have cracked a jewellery robbery case involving loot worth Rs 50 lakh with the arrest of three suspects, two of whom were injured in an encounter, officials claimed on Wednesday. Superintendent of Police (City) Ayush Vikram Singh said the incident took place on August 12 when jewellery worth nearly Rs 50 lakh was looted from a trader near Sohrab Gate bus stand.

A case was registered at Nauchandi police station, and following investigation, the police intercepted the suspects in Jagriti Vihar Extension area on Wednesday, he added.

During the encounter, Vishwajit Singh (34), a resident of Dehradun, and Mohammad (28), from Pune, sustained bullet injuries to their legs, while Durgesh Kumar (49), from Saharanpur, was apprehended,” Singh said.

According to police, 304 grams of gold jewellery, Rs 50,000 in cash, two illegal firearms and two motorcycles used in the crime were recovered from the accused.

In another incident, Muzaffarnagar police has booked the principal, vice principal and coordinator of a private intermediate college for alleged abetment of suicide following the death of a class 12 student, police said on Wednesday.

The case was registered against Rahul (principal), Dilshad (vice principal) and Sanni (coordinator) of JK Academy Inter College in the Durganpur village under the Budhana police station based on a complaint filed by the victim’s father, SHO Anand Dev Mishra told reporters.

According to the complaint lodged by Vedpal, a resident of the Haryakhedi village, his son Bhim (16) died by suicide at their home late at night on August 6.

He alleged that his son was beaten up by the college staff earlier that day and was distressed over the “continued harassment”.

He further alleged that the humiliation and pressure from the staff drove his son to take the extreme step of hanging himself from the ceiling.