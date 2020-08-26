3 Covid vaccines ahead in race in India: ICMR

New Delhi: Three Covid-19 vaccines are ahead in the race in India, said ICMR Director-General Balram Bhargava. He said Serum Institute's vaccine is in phase 2(B) and phase 3 trials and Bharat Biotech and Zydus Cadila's vaccines have completed phase 1 trials.



Addressing a press conference, Bhargava has said that there are 1700 patients to be tested. The vaccine is developed by Oxford University, UK, and pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca, and the Serum Institute is allowed to manufacture it.

Bhargava said that Bharat Biotech, the second vaccine biotech company, has done the first phase of human trials. The vaccine has been tested on 375 individuals in the first phase. Bharat Biotech is about to conduct Phase II human trials.

The third vaccine belongs to the pharmaceutical company Zydus Cadila and has also completed the first phase of human trials. It has tested the vaccine on 45 to 50 people in the first phase. It is also about to test the second phase.

He said that it is necessary to understand the different stages of testing. Under this, the first volunteer is given one dose of vaccine and the second dose is given after 14 or 28 days. After that at least two or four weeks, antibodies in their blood are tested to see if they are born.

Meanwhile, the Union Health Ministry on Tuesday said though testing for Covid-19 has been increased exponentially, there has been a steady decline in the positivity rate and highlighted that the number of active cases of the infection reduced by 6,423 for the first time within a span of 24 hours.