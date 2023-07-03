Live
3 dengue hotspots identified in Bhubaneswar
Bhubaneswar: Odisha government issued a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for the districts as 175 cases of dengue were detected in the State.
Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) Health Officer Dilip Kumar Bisoi said steps were being taken to prevent the spread of dengue. The civic authorities have identified Old Town, Salia Sahi and IRC Village as three hotspots in Bhubanesewar.
Apart from stepping up sanitation measures, the civic body has launched a massive dengue awareness drive in different parts of the city. Anganwadi and ASHA workers, members of SHGs and NGOs are also associated in the drive, sources said.
