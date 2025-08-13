3 ex-students held for molesting BHU medico

Varanasi: Three former students of Banaras Hindu University (BHU) were arrested on Tuesday for allegedly molesting an MBBS student inside the university campus in the early hours, police said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Kashi Zone, Gaurav Banswal said the alleged incident took place around 3:30 am when the student, along with her friends, was returning to her hostel from the library.

According to Banswal, three youths on a motorcycle allegedly molested the student and also attempted to assault her. On the basis of a written complaint lodged by one of her companions, a case was registered against the accused under sections relating to molestation and assault.

“All three accused are former students of BHU and have been arrested,” Banswal said, adding that police are interrogating them and an investigation into the matter is underway.

In another incident, a man has been arrested for allegedly abducting and raping a 16-year-old girl in UP’s Muzaffarnagar district, police said on Tuesday.

The minor’s family, in their police complaint, have alleged that Naeem Ahmad (22) abducted the girl on Monday when she was alone at home.

He took her to some other place where he raped her, they said.

Muzaffarnagar Senior Superintendent of Police Sanjay Kumar said Ahmad was arrested the same evening and a case has been registered against him under sections of the BNS and the POCSO Act.

The rape survivor has been sent for medical examination and a probe is underway, the police said.