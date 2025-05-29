3 Indians missing in Iran, govt asked to trace

New Delhi: The Embassy of India in Tehran has on Wednesday said that it is actively working with Iranian authorities to trace three Indian citizens who have been reported missing after travelling to Iran. According to a statement issued by the Indian Embassy, family members of the missing individuals approached the mission with concerns about their relatives’ sudden disappearance.

"Family members of 3 Indian citizens have informed the Embassy of India that their relatives are missing after having travelled to Iran," the statement read. In response, the embassy has "strongly taken up the matter" with the Iranian government, urging an immediate and thorough investigation into their whereabouts.

“The Embassy has strongly taken up this matter with the Iranian authorities and requested that the missing Indians should be urgently traced and their safety ensured,” the statement read. While the identities of the missing individuals have not been disclosed at this time, officials assured that they are maintaining constant communication with the families and updating them on the developments.