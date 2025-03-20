3 killed in clash over witchcraft

Berhampur: Khadal Behera (70), his son Ratnakar Behera (35) and their relative Ramesh Behera (40) were killed following a clash between two groups over suspected witchcraft. The incident took place at Kharipalli village in Dharakote area of Ganjam district on Tuesday. Three others, who were injured, were initially rushed to Dharakote hospital and later shifted to MKCG Medical College and Hospital in Berhampur. Their condition was stated to be critical.

The police have detained 12 persons for interrogation. But the villagers are demanding their immediate release. Ganjam SP Subhendu Kumar Patra said the exact cause of the incident is under investigation. Two platoons of police force have been deployed in the village to prevent any untoward incident. Senior officers of five police stations of the area are camping in the village. A forensic team is examining the scene. According to reports, the violence erupted when a group of villagers confronted Khadal Behera and his son Ratnakar Behera, accusing them of practising sorcery. The confrontation quickly escalated and turned into a brutal attack.

Sources said Khadal and Ratnakar were socially boycotted by the villagers for the last three years after being accused of practising sorcery. However, the duo lived in Kharipalli despite having a bitter relationship with fellow villagers.

In the evening, a quarrel broke out between the father-son duo and villagers reportedly over fetching water from a well. When the duo beat up a couple of villagers, others reached the spot with sharp weapons. Khadal and Ratnakar also brought out sharp weapons and a violent clash ensued.

The duo mercilessly attacked the villagers injuring four of them. Enraged, villagers attacked the father and son en masse. Though Khadal and Ratnakar tried to flee the spot, the villagers hacked them after a brief chase. The father-son duo were killed instantly. Sources said the villagers were so infuriated that they continuously hit the duo with sharp weapons even after their deaths.