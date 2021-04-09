3 new Covid signs in second wave

According to researchers, the second wave of the Covid-19 is reporting a change in the way the infection is developing symptoms. The researchers have added a new list of symptoms to the list.

The common symptoms of Covid-19 include fever, body ache, loss of smell and taste, chills, breathlessness. Several studies are suggesting that pink eyes, gastronomical conditions, and hearing impairment should not be taken lightly.

Pink Eyes: According to a study done in China, a pink eye or conjunctivitis is a sign of infection. People can develop redness, swelling and the eye becomes watery. The 12 participants who got infected with a new strain of Coronavirus, showed this symptom.

Hearing loss/ impairment: If you have observed ringing sound or some kind of hearing impairment in the recent past, then that could be a sign of coronavirus.

As per a study published in the International Journal of Audiology, the Covid infection can lead to auditory problems. The researchers found 56 studies that identified an association between Covid and auditory and vestibular problems. They pooled data from 24 of the studies to estimate that the prevalence of hearing loss was 7.6 per cent.

Gastrointestinal Symptoms: According to the researchers, many gastrointestinal complaints like diarrhoea, vomiting, abdominal cramps, nausea, and pain are signs of coronavirus. If you are facing any digestive discomfort, you must get yourself tested.