3 thieves arrested, six stolen phones recovered

Three thieves were arrested and six stolen mobile phones were recovered along with a dummy pistol and a scooter used in multiple crimes by the Tilak Marg Police in Delhi, an official said on Friday.

The accused have been identified as Arbaz (22) of Sarai Kale Khan, Pankaj Mourya (22) of Jungpura, and Rahul Bagh (26) of Chirag Delhi.

“Six stolen mobile phones, one dummy pistol and a scooter used in the crime were recovered from the accused,” said Delhi Police in a statement.

The official said that the arrested accused had been selling stolen mobile phones on e-commerce platforms using fake Aadhaar cards and forged invoices.

The breakthrough in the case came after a complaint was filed by a Blinkit delivery boy, who reported the theft of his mobile phone, stating that it was stolen while he was delivering an order on Pandara Road.

The accused had tricked him by pretending to make an online payment before fleeing with his mobile phone. An E-FIR (No. 80056549/2025) was registered under Section 303(2) BNS at PS Tilak Marg on June 13, 2025.

A special team led by SI Kamlesh Kumar, along with HC Sanjeet Kumar, Ct. Jhabbar Mal and Ct. Ram Tyagi worked under the supervision of SHO Gurmail Singh and ACP Nageen Kaushik to crack the case.

CCTV footage from the area showed the culprits fleeing on a scooter.

Order details from Blinkit and further analysis of internet logs helped police trace one suspect to Sarai Kale Khan. However, he vacated the premises a month ago. Using technical surveillance and informants, police eventually tracked the trio to a rented house in Chhatarpur.

So far, three E-FIRs from Tilak Marg, Kalkaji, and Vasant Kunj South, and one lost report from Sunlight Colony, have been worked out with these arrests.