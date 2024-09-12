Live
- Remove loose parts from tracks to avoid misuse by miscreants
- Kaushik Reddy dares defected MLAs to wear sarees, bangles
- Police asks Rlys to be on high alert after Kalindi derailment bid
- HC grants bail to bizman Arun Pillai in ED case
- Police nabs habitual stealer, 59 bikes recovered
- Fast track courts cleared 90% cases related to sexual offences
- Cops bust rave party, 26 held
- Arms distribution proof of BJP’s ‘failure’ to tackle terror: Omar
- Heavy to very heavy rains to continue in many areas of Raj
- Jewellery snatcher held, 30 gm gold chain recovered
3-year-old girl raped in Rohini, accused nabbed
New Delhi: A three-year-old girl was allegedly raped when she was sleeping with her mother in Rohini, officials said here on Wednesday. Police have arrested the 25-year-old accused and launched further investigation into the matter, they said, adding that a call regarding the incident was received at the Begumpur police station.
The victim's mother reported that her three-year-old daughter was sleeping on the cot and after some time, she noticed that her daughter was missing, a senior police official said. "She searched for her daughter and found her in the bushes in the vicinity. A youth was also present there, who ran away after seeing the victim's mother.
