319 missing women, kids rescued

Angul: In the wake of rising incidents of missing women and children across the State, Angul district police, under the leadership of SP Rahul Jain, launched an operation to trace these missing persons.

The SP said the operation lasted seven days from May 19 to 25 at all the police stations in the district. He said 294 women and 31 children have been either rescued or traced. After their rescue, they have been reunited with their families.

These women and children were missing for the past several months and rescued from Angul district by gathering information from their family members. Among the police stations, Angul Sadar registered the highest number of missing women while Angul police station reported the highest number of missing children.

Elated over the success, police will launch more such operation.