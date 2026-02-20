36-year-old man fatally stabbed in Pandav Nagar

A 36-year-old man was found dead with multiple stab injuries near Sanjay Lake in east Delhi's Pandav Nagar area on Thursday, police said. Information about a person lying in an unstable condition with stab injuries near the lake premises was received, following which a team from Pandav Nagar police station rushed to the spot, they said. Upon reaching the location, they found Lukha Choudhary alias Vikram, a resident of Shashi Garden.

He was declared dead at the scene, a senior police officer said. Preliminary enquiry suggests that the incident took place in the early hours, though the exact time and sequence of events are yet to be ascertained, the police said, adding that efforts are being made to reconstruct the timeline leading to the murder.

The crime team and forensic science laboratory (FSL) team have collected samples from the spot to help establish the circumstances surrounding the killing, the police said. The body was shifted to the Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital for post-mortem examination.

The autopsy report is expected to provide clarity on the number of injuries, nature of weapon used and exact cause of death, they said. A case has been registered. Teams have been formed to scan CCTV footage from the surrounding areas and to question locals and possible witnesses, the officer said.