4 Accused In Nirbhaya Case To Be Hanged On Jan 22, Here's A Timeline Of Events

The sensational Nirbhaya rape case shook the country's conscience and left the nation numb with horror. Seven years ago, Nirbhaya was gang-raped in the most gruesome manner and killed in the national capital region.

Here's a timeline of events in the horrific rape and murder case.

• December 16, 2012- 26 year old Nirbhaya was gang raped and killed

• September 13, 2013 - All four accused were sentenced to death by a Fast Track Court

• May 5, 2017 - Supreme Court upholds death for all four convicts in the case.

• November 13, 2017 - All four convicts appeal to Supreme Court for review of the case.

• July 9, 2018 - Supreme Court dismisses review petitions.

• December 18, 2019 - Supreme Court rejects review plea of fourth convict

Today's verdict seals the fate of all the four convicts who will be hanged on January 22 at 7.00 am.

The accused however, have the option of filing a curative petition in the Supreme Court. They can also take recourse to seeking mercy from the President of India. Lawyers of the four convicts have indicated that they will file a curative petition before the Supreme Court.