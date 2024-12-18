Live
- Gold rates in Vijayawada today slashes, check the rates on 18 December, 2024
- PM Modi extends b'day wishes to Aviation Minister Kinjarapu, praises his popularity among youth
- YS Jagan to visit Kurnool today
- 3rd Test: Australia declare on 89/7, set 275-run target for India
- Passengers may face inconvenience with ‘Rail Roko’ protest in Punjab
- President Droupadi Murmu Visits Hyderabad Today
- MRPL’s new bitumen unit to strengthen India’s road infrastructure
- AIIMS, CSIR to collaborate for research in healthcare, emerging technologies
- Kejriwal did not fulfill promise of giving Rs 2,100 to every Delhi women: State Congress chief
- Cong prepares for centenary celebration of Gandhi’s historic 1924 Belagavi Session
Just In
4 held for robbing students at gunpoint by posing as cops
Delhi Police has arrested four persons for allegedly robbing a group of students at gunpoint by posing as police officers, officials said on Tuesday.
New Delhi: Delhi Police has arrested four persons for allegedly robbing a group of students at gunpoint by posing as police officers, officials said on Tuesday.
"On December 10, six students living in a rented flat in Subhash Nagar were targeted by the accused. Posing as police officers, they accused the students of engaging in illegal activities, including running an illegal call centre. They also told the students that an immediate search of their premises was required. Under this pretext, the accused robbed them of approximately Rs 1.55 lakh at gunpoint before fleeing from the scene," Deputy Commissioner of Police (West), Vichitra Veer, said. A probe was launched after the victims reported the matter to the Hari Nagar police station, which led to the arrest of three accused persons identified as Manpreet Singh, Junaid Wasid, and Kuldeep Singh, the DCP said. Based on the disclosures made by the trio during interrogation, police arrested a fourth accused, Sarabjeet, from Tilak Nagar.
During questioning, the accused confessed to the crime and revealed that they believed the students were running some illegal activity for which they would refrain from reporting the robbery to the police, the DCP said. Police have so far recovered Rs 1 lakh of the looted cash, a pistol, a live cartridge, and a car used in the crime, the officer said.