4 injured in fire at cylinder godown in Mumbai

Mumbai:Four people were injured after a major fire broke out in a godown where LPG cylinders were kept in suburban Andheri on Wednesday morning, officials said.

The blaze erupted around 9.40 am due to a cylinder blast in the godown located on Yari Road in Versova area of the western suburb, they said.

Four people were injured and they taken to the nearby Cooper Hospital, a civic official said.

At least eight fire engines and seven water jetties were rushed to the spot, he said, adding that firefighting is still on.