4 killed, 8 injured in road mishap in UP's Mathura

Mathura (Uttar Pradesh): Four persons were killed and eight others injured in an accident involving a private bus and an unidentified vehicle on the Yamuna Expressway in Mathura district on Wednesday morning, police said.

Five of the injured were said to be critical. The injured have been admitted to different hospitals in Mathura.

The deceased bus passengers were identified as Mohammad Ramzani, Mohammad Shamsher, and Gopal Singh, all native of Katihar in Bihar, and driver Narendra Mishra of Prayagraj.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed grief over the accident and directed officials to ensure proper treatment to the injured.