4 terror suspects held in Karnal, arms seized

Karnal: Four suspected Pakistan linked terrorists on their way to Telangana to deliver explosives were nabbed in Haryana's Karnal on Thursday and arms, ammunition and IEDs were recovered from the vehicle they were travelling in, senior police officials said.

They were allegedly in touch with a Pakistan-based man, who is involved in terror activities and who used to send locations through an app to them to deliver explosives and weapons, Superintendent of Police, Karnal, Ganga Ram Punia told reporters in Karnal.

Director General of Haryana Police P K Agrawal said the four were arrested in a joint operation carried out by Haryana and Punjab police based on intelligence inputs of central agencies.

"In an intelligence-led operation, Punjab Police and Haryana Police arrested four persons today at Karnal with the recovery of 3 IEDs weighing 2.5 Kg each and one pistol. Further investigation is on," the Punjab Police said in a tweet.

The four -- all residents of Punjab -- were nabbed near Bastara toll plaza, Karnal Range Inspector General of Police, Satender Kumar Gupta, said.

"Three containers each weighing 2.5 kg suspected to contain RDX, a pistol and 31 round live cartridges, besides Rs 1.3 lakh cash have been seized from the vehicle," Gupta told PTI over phone.

Punia told reporters that the four identified as Bhupinder Singh from Ludhiana and Gurpreet Singh, Parminder Singh and Amandeep Singh from Ferozepur were headed to Adilabad in Telangana to deliver a consignment of explosives,

"They were in touch with a Pakistan-based man Harvinder Singh Rinda, who is involved in terror activities and who used to send locations through an app to them to deliver explosives and weapons. Rinda used to drop weapons and explosives at a pre-designated location in the fields in Ferozepur with the help of drones," he said, adding "we are ascertaining the terrorist outfit with which they were associated with".

Punia said Gurpreet Singh, the key accused, had met Rajbir Singh, an associate of Rinda, in jail.

"Rinda is involved in terror activities, he supplies arms and drugs and sends location to them and their task is to transport these explosives and arms..," he said.